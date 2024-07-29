Tunisia: opening of applications for presidential elections on October 6

The submission of candidacies for the Tunisian presidential election of October 6 opened this Monday, July 29, as announced by the Independent High Authority for the Elections (ISIE). The incumbent president, Kaïs Saïed, is running for a second term against a wide field of challengers.

Tunisia is entering a new phase of its electoral process with the start of the submission of candidacies for the presidential election on October 6. The Independent High Authority for Elections (ISIE) opened registrations on Monday, July 29.

The current president, Kaïs Saïed, 66, is running for a second term. He could face about a hundred challengers, according to initial estimates. Radio France Internationale reports that at least 97 candidates had already declared their intention to run even before registration officially opened.

Notable candidates include rapper K2RYM, real name Karim Gharbi, who was the former son-in-law of ousted President Zine El Abidine Ben Ali. Other candidates include a filmmaker, a cardiologist, and various political party members.

However, some candidates have had to give up their ambitions. Opponent Issam Chebbi, currently in prison, gave up running due to his inability to gather the required 10,000 endorsements. For his part, Lotfi Mraihi was excluded from the race after being sentenced on July 18 to eight months in prison for electoral fraud during the 2019 presidential election.