Paris 2024 Olympics: Beaten by Morocco, Argentina bounces back against Iraq

Beaten by Morocco in the opening match, Argentina relaunched its football tournament at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games after its victory against Iraq (3-1) this Saturday.

The men’s football tournament at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games continues this Saturday, with the matches of the second day of the group stages. At the Groupama stadium in Lyon, Argentina beat Iraq. Against a very tenacious opposing team, the Albiceleste finally won with a score of 3-1.

In this very lively game, the Argentinians took the lead thanks to a goal from Almada at the start of the match (1-0, 14th). But before the break, Iraq came back into the game through Hussein (1-1, 45th+5).

So everything had to be redone for Javier Mascherano’s foals, who did not give up just yet. No doubt boosted by the break, the South American team came back in the second half more determined.

Launched by the changes made by their coach, the young Argentinians will regain the advantage with a goal from Gondou (2-1, 62nd). And as if to seal the victory for his team, Fernandez will also score (3-1, 85th).

A great victory for the Argentine team, which is getting back into the competition after its last-minute defeat against the Moroccans (1-2) on Wednesday. Now it remains to secure qualification for the quarter-finals on the third day.