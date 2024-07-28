Paris 2024 Olympics-Rugby: France eliminates South Africa and advances to the final

France qualified for the Olympic rugby final after its victory against South Africa (19-5) this Saturday.

As the tournament host, France will play in the Olympic rugby final at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. Les Bleus validated their ticket for the final sprint after their victory against South Africa this Saturday. Against the Springboks, the French team won with a score of 19-5.

A feat for the French, who have never won this rugby 7s tournament in their entire history. Now all that remains is to snatch victory against Fiji to win the gold medal. A completely different challenge for the Blues, who will face the reigning double Olympic champions.

For their part, the South Africans will try to finish on the last step of the podium, synonymous with a bronze medal. It will be against Australia, massacred by the Fijians in the semi-final.