Tunisia: Kaïs Saïed re-elected, according to exit polls

Exit polls indicate that Tunisian President Kaïs Saïed is on course to win Sunday’s presidential election, according to Tunisian state television.

According to provisional results provided by Sigma Conseil, a Tunisian polling institute, Mr. Saïed obtained 89.2% of the votes, followed by Ayachi Zammel with 6.9% and Zouhair Maghzaoui with 3.9%. During a press conference held after the election, Farouk Bouasker, president of the Independent Higher Authority for Elections (ISIE), declared that the provisional participation rate in this election stood at 27.7%.

According to ISIE data, 2,599,252 voters voted in Tunisia, while 104,903 Tunisians participated in voting abroad. Additionally, the official TAP news agency reported that Observatoire Chahed recorded a turnout of 28.8% at the close of polling stations.

Note that the total number of registered voters is approximately 9,753,217. The preliminary results of the election will be revealed Monday evening, according to the ISIE.