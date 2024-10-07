Tunisia - Agreement on immigration: President Kaïs Saïed refuses financial aid from the EU

Tunisia: Kaïs Saïed re-elected, according to exit polls

ByThe Mwebantu Team

Exit polls indicate that Tunisian President Kaïs Saïed is on course to win Sunday’s presidential election, according to Tunisian state television.

According to provisional results provided by Sigma Conseil, a Tunisian polling institute, Mr. Saïed obtained 89.2% of the votes, followed by Ayachi Zammel with 6.9% and Zouhair Maghzaoui with 3.9%. During a press conference held after the election, Farouk Bouasker, president of the Independent Higher Authority for Elections (ISIE), declared that the provisional participation rate in this election stood at 27.7%.

According to ISIE data, 2,599,252 voters voted in Tunisia, while 104,903 Tunisians participated in voting abroad. Additionally, the official TAP news agency reported that Observatoire Chahed recorded a turnout of 28.8% at the close of polling stations.

Note that the total number of registered voters is approximately 9,753,217. The preliminary results of the election will be revealed Monday evening, according to the ISIE.

The Mwebantu Team
The Mwebantu Team

Led by Nia, the insightful editor-in-chief, Kwame, our technology expert, and Amara, the bold field reporter, the Mwebantu team weaves the vibrant narrative of Africa every day, forging a narrative bridge between the continent and the world. Their shared passion illuminates the mission of Mwebantu News, making African voices resonate on the global stage.