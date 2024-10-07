CAF Cup: Berkane-Stade Malien, ASEC-USM Algiers, the draw for the group stages

The African Football Confederation carried out the draw for the group stages of the CAF Cup this Monday. A draw that has some big shocks in store.

Like RS Berkane, executioner of the Beninese club Dadjè FC, the teams qualified for the final phase of the CAF Cup are now determined on their fate. The draw for the group stage of the competition was carried out this Monday by the Confederation of African Football.

A draw which was heavy, with Stade Malien which fell into group B with the Angolans of CD Lunda-SUL and the Moroccans of RS Berkane. Title holder and winner of the African Super Cup, Zamalek will have a lot to do with the Nigerians of Enyimba and the Mozambicans of A. Black Bulls.

The full group stage draw: