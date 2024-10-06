CAN 2025 (Q): the list of Tunisia, with Hannibal Mejbri

Discover Tunisia’s list for the double confrontation against the Comoros, counting for the 3rd and 4th days of the CAN 2025 qualifiers.

After a promising debut at Burnley this summer, Hannibal Mejbri, the former Manchester United midfielder, makes his return to the Tunisian selection. The 20-year-old young player, author of good performances in the Premier League, was called up by coach Faouzi Benzarti for the double confrontation against the Comoros as part of the CAN 2025 qualifiers.

In addition to Mejbri, executives such as Montassar Talbi, Yassine Meriah, Ali Abdi, Aissa Laidouni and Youssef Msakni are also on the list of players selected for these decisive meetings. Tunisia, which aspires to consolidate its place in these qualifiers, will face Comoros first on October 11 for the first leg, before traveling to Comoros for the return leg on October 15.

The list of Tunisia against the Comoros: