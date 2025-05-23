Tunisia: Kaïs Saied denounces foreign criticisms on a controversial trial

Tunisian President Kaïs Saied reacted to international criticism following the conviction of 40 opposition figures, accused of conspiracy against the state.

These political figures hosting his power received sentences ranging from 13 to 66 years in prison. Severe convictions which caused the indignation of human rights organizations, as well as countries like France and Germany.

Among the condemned are Issam Chebbi, the leader of the Al Joumhouri, and Jawhar Ben Mbarek, co -founder of the National Salvation Front, the main opposition coalition. Their trial, tried for “conspiracy against state security” and “belonging to a terrorist group”, was widely criticized for its lack of equity.

Human Rights Watch, Tunisian lawyers and even the UN denounced violations of defense rights and the absence of international observers.

Scathing answer from Kaïs Saied

In a statement published on the night of Monday to Tuesday, President Saied denounced what he considers “unacceptable interference” in the internal affairs of Tunisia. He even quipped by saying: ” Tunisia could also send observers to these countries to assess their own judicial systems. »»

Since his controversial power in the summer of 2021, Kaïs Saied has concentrated powers, imprisoned his opponents and has been accused of authoritarian drift. He was largely re -elected last October, after having politically neutralized the majority of his opponents.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk, said that this trial lacked fundamental guarantees. He called on Tunisia to stop using the fight against terrorism as a tool for political repression.

“” Tunisia was a democratic model after 2011. I hope it will find this path of respect for human rights and the rule of law “, He added