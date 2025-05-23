Cameroon and Chad inaugurate a bridge over the logone

The bridge crossing the Logone river, connecting the Cameroonian commune of Yagoua (in the Far North) to the Chadian city of Bongor, was officially inaugurated this Monday by the Prime Minister of Cameroon, Joseph Dion Nguite, and his Chadian counterpart, Allamaye Halina, according to the national chain CRTV.

With a length of 620 meters, this strategic infrastructure aims to strengthen the Douala-N’djamena corridor and to stimulate trade between the two countries.

The project was made possible thanks to the financial support of the African Development Bank, the African Development Fund, the European Union, as well as to the contributions of the Cameroonian and Chadian governments.