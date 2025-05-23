Algeria: The authorities launch an operation to recover their ships blocked in different ports

The authorities of Algeria have undertaken the recovery of several commercial ships blocked in different ports abroad.

The initiative, led by the Ministry of Transport, aims to provide answers to the growing needs linked to the revival of exports outside hydrocarbons.

In this perspective, two Algerian ships will be repatriated this week according to information from the Minister of Transport, Said Sayoud. The first machine would be immobilized at the port of Antwerp, the second in Istanbul would be in repair to also resume the sea.

The ships concerned by this recovery operation had been blocked for administrative or technical reasons, but their recovery marks a concrete starting point in the plan to restore the fleet.

Apart from these two ships, recovery procedures are underway for five other ships. According to the media “Algeria today”, some ships have been diverted from their initial use in the context of poorly supervised commercial partnerships with foreign shipowners.

These situations, specifies this source, gave rise to negotiations carried out by the Algerian authorities to ensure the preservation of the interests of the State, by reaffirming the legal property of Algeria on the buildings concerned. Other ships continue to be operated by partners but with a guarantee of economic return for Algeria which intends to relaunch its sea fleet.