Tunisia: Kaïs Saïed calls for a speedy trial for those accused of plotting against state security

Tunisian President Kaïs Saïed expressed his dissatisfaction with the slow pace of legal proceedings in Tunisia and demanded a speedy trial for those accused of plotting against state security.

Since February 2023, several political leaders have been arrested by the Tunisian authorities for plotting against state security, an accusation hotly contested by the opposition. But since then, no judgment has been decided for its individuals. Anything that does not meet the approval of President Kaïs Saïed who criticized the slowness of legal procedures.

Indeed, during a meeting of the National Security Council, Saïed declared that those who conspired against the state must be judged fairly and that the prolongation of legal proceedings exposes them to further acts of conspiracy.

Contrary to accusations from the opposition according to which he would use the judicial system to repress opponents of the exceptional measures he introduced in July 2021, the Tunisian president affirmed that the judicial system is independent and that he does not seek not to interfere in its activities.

President Saïed also expressed his support for the Palestinian people and their struggle to reclaim all of Palestine and establish an independent state with Jerusalem as its capital. These statements come against a backdrop of continued tensions between Israel and the Palestinians, as the Israeli army continues its deadly offensives against the Gaza Strip and intensifies its hostilities in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem.