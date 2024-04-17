DRC: clashes between the army and M23 rebels around Sake

Heavy exchanges of fire shook the hills overlooking the town of Sake, in the North Kivu province of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), this Tuesday, April 16. The clashes pit the Congolese armed forces and their allies against the M23 rebels, according to information relayed by the UN radio station in the DRC, Radio Okapi.

For three days, fighting has raged in the DRC, mainly in the Sake-Kirotshe areas in the southwest, the Rutobogo axis to the north, and the Kihuli-Kimoka axis towards Kitshanga. Despite the intensity of the exchanges of fire, no official casualty toll could be established, because access to the Sake area is strictly controlled by military forces.

The first detonations were heard at 5 a.m. local time. The barricades erected by the Congolese army from Nzulo to Mubambiro block all access to the combat zone.

This upsurge in clashes between the Congolese army and the M23 rebels is rekindling tensions in a region already marked by years of armed conflict and instability. The inhabitants of Sake and surrounding communities live in fear of violence and forced displacement, thus exacerbating the suffering of populations already weakened by the war.