Hajj 2024: Paul Biya provides a grant of 1,560,000,000 FCFA to Cameroonian pilgrims

Cameroonian President Paul Biya has just taken a strong action towards his country's pilgrims for the 2024 Hajj. He has provided them with a subsidy.

Paul Biya, the Cameroonian president, brought a sigh of relief to the pilgrims of the 2024 edition of the Hajj. It granted a subsidy to the participants of the Hajj 2024. The information was made public the day after the Ramadan festival, by the Minister of Territorial Administration and President of the National Hajj Commission, Paul Atanga Nji through a statement.

According to the document the President of the Republic Paul Biya “ has kindly granted an additional subsidy of one billion five hundred and sixty million (1,560,000,000) CFA francs for the 2024 Hajj (…). This financial support will reduce the cost of the pilgrimage and make the stay of our faithful in the Holy Land more pleasant. “.

“ The Head of State granted Cameroonian pilgrims another special gift, namely: 4,188 cans of 5 liters of “Zam-Zam” holy water, i.e. one can of 5 liters per pilgrim. », adds Paul Atanga Nji.

The ministry continued by specifying that the grant from the Head of State will be equitably distributed at the airport before boarding for Mecca.

Furthermore, it should be noted that for this year's Hajj, the number of Cameroonian pilgrims increased compared to the previous year. In total, 4,188 Muslim faithful will take part in this pilgrimage. However, in 2023, there were 3,165 pilgrims, an increase of 1,023 pilgrims.