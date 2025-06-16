Tunisia: kaà¯s saà¯ed re -elected, according to the exit polls of the ballot boxes

The polls carried out at the exit of the polls indicate that the Tunisian president Kaïs Saïed is about to win the presidential election on Sunday, according to Tunisian state television.

According to the provisional results provided by Sigma Conseil, a Tunisian survey institute, Mr. Saïed obtained 89.2 % of the vote, followed by Ayachi Zammel with 6.9 % and Zouhair Maghzaoui with 3.9 %. During a press conference held after the election, Farouk Bouasker, president of the independent higher body for the elections (ISIE), said that the provisional participation rate in this election is 27.7 %.

According to ISIA data, 2,599,252 voters voted in Tunisia, while 104,903 Tunisians participated in the vote abroad. In addition, the official TAP news agency reported that Observatoire Chahed recorded a participation rate of 28.8 % at the closing of the polling stations.

Note that the total number of registered voters is approximately 9,753,217. The preliminary results of the election will be revealed Monday evening, according to the ISIA.