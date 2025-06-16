Can Handball Senior Ladies: Senegal and Egypt in the semi-finals

Senegal and Egypt have snatched the last two qualifying tickets for the semi-finals of the Senior Dames 2024 CAN Handball after their victory against Cameroon and the DRC respectively.

Senegal will also play the semi-finals of the Senior Dames 2024 CAN Handball which takes place in the DRC. The teranga lionesses snatched their ticket for the last square after their victory against Cameroon. At the end of a very lively meeting, the Senegalese won on the score of 26-19.

Egypt ejects the host country

The last qualifying ticket went to Egypt. The Pharaons obtained their passport for the semi-finals after their victory against the DRC. Against the host country, the Egyptians won the tight score of 23-22. The Magrebines therefore join Tunisia, Angola and Senegal, also qualified for the last square.