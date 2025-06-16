Gabon: 08 candidates in the running for the presidential election of April 12

The Constitutional Court of Gabon has reintegrated four candidates previously dismissed by the Ministry of the Interior, thus bringing eight the number of suitors in the presidential election scheduled for April 12. The announcement was made Friday evening by the national television channel.

Among these new candidates is Zenaba Gninga Chaing, entrepreneur. It is accompanied by Alain Simplice Boungoueres, former deputy and senior official, as well as Thierry Yvon Michel Ngoma and Axel Stopopne Ibinga Ibinga, both having already participated in the 2023 presidential election.

These four candidates join those whose candidacy had been automatically validated by the Ministry of the Interior on March 10: Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema, current president of the transition, Alain Claude Bilie-By-Nze, former Prime Minister, Joseph Lapensée Essingone, executive at the Directorate General of Taxes, and Dr Stéphane Germain Iloko Boussiengui, former spokesperson for the Gabonese Democratic Party.

The electoral campaign will start on March 29 and will end on April 11, on the eve of the election. The elected president will exercise a seven -year term, renewable only once.