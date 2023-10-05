Tunisia: Jalel Kadri’s list against South Korea and Japan

The national coach of Tunisia, Jalel Kadri, unveiled this Thursday the list of Carthage Eagles selected for the October gathering.

For its international break in October, Tunisia will stay in Asia. The Carthage Eagles will face South Korea on Friday, October 13 in Seoul and will then play Japan on Tuesday, October 17 in Kobe. For this double confrontation, coach Jalel Kadri called on 23 players.

In this group, we note the return of four World Cup players: Naim Sliti (Al Ahli SC), no longer called up since the adventure in Qatar, Anis Ben Slimane (Sheffield United), Issam Jebali (Gamba Osaka) and Mohamed Drager (FC Basel) . Young Hannibal Merjbi and Hamza Rafia are also summoned.

Among the absentees, we note the presence of Nader Ghandri (Ajman Club) and Mortadha Ben Ouanas (Kasımpaşa SK). The first mentioned is injured while the second is dismissed due to the coach’s technical choice.

Tunisia’s list for the Asian tour: