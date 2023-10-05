The FIFA Executive Committee took a historic decision unanimously by selecting the Morocco-Spain-Portugal file as the sole bid to host the FIFA World Cup in 2030. But the opening matches will be played in Argentina, Uruguay and in Paraguay.

After South Africa in 2010, the African continent will once again host the final phase of a World Cup. Morocco will in fact be the host country of the 2030 World Cup. The Shereef Kingdom has been selected to organize this round leather festival alongside Spain and Portugal, co-organizers.

Additionally, an additional announcement was made regarding the 2030 World Cup. In honor of the centenary of the first World Cup in 1930, which took place in Uruguay, three matches of the 2030 World Cup will take place in South America. Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay will have the honor of hosting the first three matches of this world mass which will therefore be played on three different continents.

The first match will be played in Montevideo, the Uruguayan capital, followed by Argentina hosting a match in Buenos Aires, before the third match takes place in Asuncion, Paraguay. The other matches will be played on the pitches of Morocco, Portugal and Spain.