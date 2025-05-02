Tunisia firmly condemns armed offensives in northern Syria

Tunisia strongly condemned, Wednesday evening the armed attacks underway in northern Syria.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Tunisia “Reaffirms his full solidarity with the Syrian Arab Republic and urges the international community to support this brother country in order to preserve its sovereignty, the security of its people, as well as its stability and its territorial integrity”.

Since the end of November, rebel armed factions have launched a large-scale offensive against the positions of the Syrian army and military posts located in the provinces of Aleppo and Idlib, in the northwest of the country. In response, the Syrian army has been carrying out military operations for a few days to counter these factions, especially in rural areas north of Hama. According to the official Syrian media, she managed to repel the combatants about 12 kilometers from her positions.