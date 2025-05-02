CAN 2025 – Drawing: Djimon Hounsou and Nabila Kilani will co -host the ceremony

The draw for the final phase of the CAN 2025 will be held this Monday evening at the Mohamed V National Theater in Rabat in Morocco. A ceremony which will be co-animated by the Benin-Moroccan duo Djimon Hounsou and Nabila Kilani.

The 24 nations qualified for the final phase of the CAN 2025 will be set this Monday evening on their fate. The draw of the group phases of the African competition will take place this evening in Rabat. A ceremony to be held at the prestigious National Theater Mohamed V.

For this occasion, two exceptional personalities, Djimon Hounsou and Nabila Kilani, were designated as a ceremonial maãtres, promising a memorable evening. The Beninese actor is an undisputed icon of Hollywood cinema. Its presence at this ceremony reflects the importance of celebrating African roots and highlighting the values ​​of excellence and resilience that characterize the continent. As for Nabila Kilani, it is an essential figure in the Moroccan television landscape.

The evening will also be enriched with the performance of world class artists like Gims, Redone, Nouamane Lahlou and Hatim Ammour, two emblematic figures of Moroccan music.