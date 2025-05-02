Gabon: The new date of the presidential election revealed

The government spokesman announced Thursday that the presidential election in Gabon would be held on April 12, 2025, a crucial stage towards the restoration of a civil regime, promised by the military in power since the 2023 coup who ended the Bongo dynasty.

“The electoral college is summoned for Saturday April 12, 2025”said Séraphin Akuré Davain, spokesperson for the transitional government, on the night of Wednesday to Thursday, after a Council of Ministers. “Control will take place from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., in accordance with the regulations in force”he said.

Since his accession to power after the overthrow of Ali Bongo in 2023, General Brice Oligui Nguema has undertaken to return power to civilians after a two -year transition. However, according to local media, he did not exclude his own presidential ambitions.