Coup d'état in Gabon: who is General Brice Oligui Nguema?

Gabon: The new date of the presidential election revealed

ByThe Mwebantu Team

The government spokesman announced Thursday that the presidential election in Gabon would be held on April 12, 2025, a crucial stage towards the restoration of a civil regime, promised by the military in power since the 2023 coup who ended the Bongo dynasty.

“The electoral college is summoned for Saturday April 12, 2025”said Séraphin Akuré Davain, spokesperson for the transitional government, on the night of Wednesday to Thursday, after a Council of Ministers. “Control will take place from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., in accordance with the regulations in force”he said.

Since his accession to power after the overthrow of Ali Bongo in 2023, General Brice Oligui Nguema has undertaken to return power to civilians after a two -year transition. However, according to local media, he did not exclude his own presidential ambitions.

The Mwebantu Team
The Mwebantu Team

Led by Nia, the insightful editor-in-chief, Kwame, our technology expert, and Amara, the bold field reporter, the Mwebantu team weaves the vibrant narrative of Africa every day, forging a narrative bridge between the continent and the world. Their shared passion illuminates the mission of Mwebantu News, making African voices resonate on the global stage.