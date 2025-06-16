Tunisia: Ayachi Zammel maintains his presidential candidacy despite his conviction

The candidate for the Tunisian presidential election on October 6, Ayachi Zammel, sentenced to 20 months in prison, will still continue his electoral campaign, said Mohamed Tlili Mnasri, spokesperson for the independent higher body on Thursday for elections (ISIE).

Arrested on September 4, Mr. Zammel, as well as two members of his campaign team, were sentenced Wednesday by the Jendouba court of first instance (north-west of Tunisia) for false testimonies.

According to Mr. Mnasri, the electoral and judicial processes are distinct, and any conviction pronounced after the publication of the final list of candidates will not affect the campaign.

In addition, he added that criminal convictions during the electoral period will be taken into account when proclaiming the results.