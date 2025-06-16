Liverpool: PSG rushes to Mohamed Salah

According to the French press, Mohamed Salah is in talks with PSG for a free transfer next summer.

Mohamed Salah could wear the PSG jersey next season. The Liverpool striker would be in advanced discussions with the French club for a possible free transfer in the summer of 2024. According to the information reported by the team, the Egyptian winger could join the defending champions of France to strengthen their offensive sector.

PSG seeks to fill the void left by Kylian Mbappé, who left freely this summer to join Real Madrid. Despite unsuccessful attempts to recruit talents such as Jadon Sancho (Manchester United) or KHVICHA KVAratskhelia (Naples), the Parisian club continues to scrutinize the market. Nico Williams, from Athletic Bilbao, is also among the targets. However, Salah appears as a priority option for the capital’s club.

Under contract with Liverpool until the summer of 2024, Salah could start pre -contractual negotiations with other clubs as soon as no extension agreement is found in January with the Reds. PSG hopes to seize this unique opportunity to attract one of the best wingers of world football.