Central African Republic: the UN Security Council renews the mandate of MINUSCA by one year

The UN Security Council extended the mandate of the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Multidimensional Mission for Stabilization in the Central African Republic (Minusca) on Thursday by a year, according to Florence Marchal, spokesperson for the mission.

This new mandate, adopted unanimously, will expire on November 15, 2025. It is based on five main missions: the protection of civilians, support for the extension of state authority, support for the peace process, immediate supply of humanitarian aid, and the protection of United Nations and personnel.

Indeed, Ms. Marchal said that this mandate pursues the objectives of the previous year, while integrating specific support for local elections, in order to synchronize with the current electoral process, in particular the presidential and legislative elections provided for 2025-2026. She concluded that the UN mission continues to work on peacebuilding in the Central African Republic.

As a reminder, this peacekeeping operation was established in 2014 following resolution 2149 of April 10, 2014, in a context of civil war launched by a coup by a rebellious coalition, reversing President François Bozizé.