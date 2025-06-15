Tunisia: a UN report denounces violence against migrants at sea

The UN Human Rights Council published, this Monday, October 14, an overwhelming report denouncing the ill -treatment inflicted on migrants in Tunisia. This document highlights worrying practices, directly pointing to the Tunisian coast guard and security forces.

The report evokes physical violence at sea, attempts to capsize migrant boats, as well as forced transfers to neighboring countries like Libya and Algeria. According to experts, some migrants were even victims of fire while trying to turn back.

These revelations are not new for NGOs specializing in sea rescue. These organizations regularly report cases of boats arranged by the Tunisian authorities, sometimes stripped of their fuel engines and reserves, before letting migrants derive off the coast.

According to the report, between last January and July, 265 people lost their lives during interception operations at sea, while 189 others died during crossing. In addition, 95 migrants are missing.

These practices worry all the more since, this summer, Tunisia has obtained an extension of the maritime zone under its control for rescue operations at sea. NGOs, like SOS Mediterranean, judge Tunisia unsecured for the landing of migrants and denounce the complicity of the European Union, which, according to them, would delegate the management of its borders to the southern countries of the southern. Tunisia.