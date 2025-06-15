Cameroon: a Barcelona supporter killed by a Madrid after Real-Barça

The final of the Spanish Super Cup between Barça and Real Madrid disputed Sunday with a victory of the Blaugranas, made a victim in Cameroon, with a Madrilene supporter who stabbed his Barcelona counterpart to death.

The news started the entire football planet. A Madrid supporter stabbed his Barcelona counterpart in Cameroon to death, after the defeat of Real Madrid against Barça (2-5) in the final of the Spanish Super Cup on Sunday. According to Africatopsport, the drama occurred following an altercation between the two men who quickly degenerated.

According to the media above cited, the two supporters would have crossed in a popular district of Yaoundé, dressed in their respective jerseys. Euphoric after the brilliant victory of his team, which gave a lesson in realism to Casa Blanca Bancal both offensively and defensively, the Barcelonan would have changed his Madrid counterpart.

A mockery that was not to the taste of his vis-à-vis which was addedly replicated, thus leading to what should have been a friendly dispute between football lovers in a fight of incredible violence. Obviously swept away, the murderer, a young man in his twenties, would have brought a fatal blow to his victim with the help of a stabbing weapon. An investigation was opened by the Cameroonian authorities to shed light on this drama.