Achraf Hakimi: “Since the start of my career, my mother has managed my finances”

Moroccan defender Achraf Hakimi spoke for the first time on the management of his finances during an interview with Anas Bukhash.

Faced with the camera, Achraf Hakimi revealed that his mother has managed her money since the start of her career, a choice based on trust and family values. “From the start, my mother has been my pillar and my source of inspiration. She took over so that I could focus on my game, because I had no experience with money“Said the Paris Saint-Germain player.

This system, established long before her marriage, aroused speculation, especially during her divorce from actress Hiba Abouk. Hakimi, however, refuted any strategic intention, claiming that this choice was not linked to economic considerations, but to his respect for his mother and a desire for stability.

“This situation existed long before my marriage. It is not an economic strategy, but a choice based on values ​​and respect for my mother“He explained.

Beyond finances, the Moroccan side highlighted the central role of his mother in his personal and professional life, describing her as a base of stability and a source of inspiration for his whole family. “” What matters is to remain faithful to my values ​​and make my mother proud “, He concluded, highlighting the importance of family ties in its success.