Tunisia: a Sudanese sentenced to more than ten years in prison for terrorism

In Tunisia, a court sentenced a Sudanese soldier to ten years and nine months in prison for organizing a terrorist operation on Tunisian soil, according to private radio Mosaïque reported Thursday.

The soldier was arrested by the Tunisian authorities after illegally entering Tunisia from Libya, indicates the same source. Before his mutiny and flight to Libya, he had served in the Sudanese army, then joined a terrorist organization to train in one of their camps.

After infiltrating Tunisian territory, he was apprehended by a specialist unit in Zarzis, where his phone revealed photos showing him in possession of firearms, ammunition and a grenade.