Burundi: Life imprisonment confirmed for former Prime Minister Bunyoni
The Supreme Court of Burundi has confirmed the life sentence ofu General Alain-Guillaume Bunyoni.
This confirmation was accompanied by financial sanctions. Alain-Guillaume Bunyoni was fined of 22.7 billion Burundian francs (nearly 7.5 million euros) as well as the immediate confiscation of his property undeclared furniture and buildings.
General Bunyoni was prosecuted for having tried to overthrow the government, for having wanted to attempt the life of President Ndayishimiye, but also for illegal enrichment and destabilization of the economy. A set of accusations that he has always refuted, calling for an end to the prosecution and his immediate release.
The former Prime Minister can still appeal the decision.
