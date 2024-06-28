Burundi: Life imprisonment confirmed for former Prime Minister Bunyoni

The Supreme Court of Burundi has confirmed the life sentence ofu General Alain-Guillaume Bunyoni.

Former all-powerful Prime Minister, presented as the leader of the clan of hawks of the regime of Burundian President Évasriste Ndayishimiye, General Alain-Guillaume Bunyoni saw, Thursday June 27, his life prison sentence, pronounced in December 2023 at first instance , confirmed by the Supreme Court sitting in Gitega.

This confirmation was accompanied by financial sanctions. Alain-Guillaume Bunyoni was fined of 22.7 billion Burundian francs (nearly 7.5 million euros) as well as the immediate confiscation of his property undeclared furniture and buildings.

General Bunyoni was prosecuted for having tried to overthrow the government, for having wanted to attempt the life of President Ndayishimiye, but also for illegal enrichment and destabilization of the economy. A set of accusations that he has always refuted, calling for an end to the prosecution and his immediate release.

The former Prime Minister can still appeal the decision.