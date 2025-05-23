Tunisia: a former Prime Minister sentenced to 34 years in prison for terrorism

Former Tunisian Prime Minister Ali Laarayedh was sentenced to 34 years in prison on Friday by a Tunisian court, for accusations related to terrorism. He would have, with seven other people, facilitated the departure of young Tunisians to war areas, especially in Iraq and Syria, to join armed Islamist groups.

Aged 69, Laarayedh is a figure in the opposition to President Kaïs Saïed and directs the moderate Islamist party Ennahda, ex-majority in Parliament. He denounces a political motivation trial, while denying the facts alleged against him.

This conviction comes in a climate of strong political repression. In recent weeks, at least 40 opponents have been arrested, including lawyers, journalists and diplomats. NGOs, like Human Rights Watch, see it as an attempt to muzzle dissident voices, singularly those from Ennahda.

Since the Kaïs Saïed election in 2019, Tunisia has experienced an authoritarian turning point. The president dissolved the Parliament in 2021, governs by decrees and revised the Constitution to strengthen his powers. He rejects any criticism, which he attributes to “traitors” or “foreign interference”.