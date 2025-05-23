Can U20 2025: Nigeria-Sénégal, Ghana-Egypt, the posters of the quarter-finals

With the latest group phases disputed on Friday evening, we know all the qualified teams for the direct elimination phases of the CAN U20 2025. And with, the posters of the quarter -finals.

The eight teams qualified for the quarter-finals of the African Cup of Nations U-20 2025 are now known. It is Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria, Senegal, Morocco, Ghana, Sierra Leone and DR Congo.

Hosts of the competition, the Egyptian pharaohs will challenge Ghana which impressed during the group phases. Holding the title, Senegal inherited Nigeria. A duel at the top between two large regulars in the competition.

Maroc vs Sierra Leone and South Africa vs RDC are the other posters of these quarter -finals. Meetings will start next Monday with a shock between Senegal and Nigeria.

The posters of the quarterfinals (GMT hours):

12 p.m. Nigeria vs Senegal

3 p.m. Morocco vs Sierra Leone

3 p.m. Ghana vs Egypt

6 p.m. South Africa vs DRC