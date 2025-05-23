Cameroon: death of a 17 -year -old girl in an accident involving Francis Ngannou

ByThe Mwebantu Team

Francis Ngannou, a former UFC champion, is involved in a tragic motorcycle accident at the beginning of April in the Omnisports district of Yaoundé, Cameroon. The accident cost the life of Ntsama Brigitte Manuella, a 17 -year -old girl.

The incident took place while Ngannou, 38, led a motorcycle and would have collided with the girl. Seriously injured in the arm and leg, the victim was taken to the general hospital of Yaoundé by Ngannou himself. Despite an emergency surgery, she did not survive her injuries.

According to local media, notably Camer.be, Lebledparle and Actucameroon, the athlete covered all medical expenses and remained with the victim during the first hours after the accident. A medical source quoted by 237online said that the members of the girl had serious trauma requiring immediate surgery. Unfortunately, the girl died during the operation.

Francis Ngannou would be deeply turned upside down by the drama. For the time being, no official declaration has been published by the former champion or his entourage.

