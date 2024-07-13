OM: Saudi Arabia returns to the charge for Aubameyang

Despite their failures last summer, Saudi Arabia are not giving up on securing the services of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, this time with newly promoted Al Qadisiya going after the Gabonese striker.

Saudi Arabia still dreams of attracting Pierre-Emerick Abameyang into its basket. The Gabonese striker is coming off a successful season with Olympique de Marseille. This has not escaped the attention of the promoted Al Qadisiya who have launched their machine to recruit the Panther, according to information from Foot Mercato.

The Saudi team, which recently failed to land Lyon player Alexandre Lacazette and while talks to sign Seville player Youssef En Nesyri are becoming more complicated, have set their sights on PEA.

The new Saudi Pro League club should soon enter into negotiations with the Phocéens with a view to a probable transfer of the 35-year-old player to the Gulf.

Under contract until June 2026 at OM, Aubameyang has still not clarified his wish, while the Marseille leaders would like to see him stay next season.