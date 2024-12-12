Tunisia: 09 bodies of migrants recovered off the eastern coasts
Nine bodies of migrants have been found off the eastern coast of Tunisia, Farid Ben Jha, spokesman for the courts of Monastir and Mahdia, two provinces in the center-east of the country, said on Thursday.
According to his statements, Mahdia coast guard units recovered the bodies, all from sub-Saharan Africa, while 27 other people were rescued.
These migrants left the coast of Jebiniana on Tuesday evening aboard a locally made boat, which was shipwreck off the coast of Chebba, a neighboring town. A vast maritime operation is underway to find the six people still missing.