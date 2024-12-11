CHAN 2024 (Q): the DRC list for the 2nd round

The DRC has unveiled the list of players selected for the second round of the CHAN 2024 qualifiers. The local Leopards will challenge Chad in a decisive double confrontation.

Reserved for players playing in a club in their national championship, CHAN 2024 will soon reveal the qualifiers for the final phase. Next week will be the matches in the second elimination round. A decisive double confrontation where the winner will qualify for the group stages.

Also in the running for the final phase, the DRC will cross crampons with Chad. A regular opponent of this continental tournament that the Leopards will have to dismiss to continue their path towards the coronation. And to achieve this objective, coach Otis Ngoma called on a group of 24 players.

There we find the heavyweights of TP Mazembe like Ernest Luzolo and Siadi Baggio. Residents of Maniema Union, including Brudel Efonge Liyongo and Jeancy Mboma Kinda are also on the list. The DRC will face Chad on November 21 in Abidjan in the first leg. The return phase is planned a week later.

The DRC list: