Transfer window: Liverpool have identified Mohamed Salah’s replacement

With one year left on his contract with the Reds, and while negotiations to extend his lease have still not been concluded, Liverpool are already anticipating a probable departure of Mohamed Salah. And the Mersey club are thinking about Real Sociedad striker Takefusa Kubo.

With his contract with the Reds set to expire in June 2025, Mohamed Salah’s future on the banks of the Mersey remains uncertain. The Egyptian striker has still not extended his contract despite the desire of his management to keep the boss of the Merseysiders attack, author of 25 goals and 13 assists in all competitions last season.

Especially since the English club is in competition with Al Ittihad. The Saudi giant does not despair of getting the captain of the Pharaohs after its failure last summer, with an offer of 175 million euros refused by the Liverpool board.

Faced with this uncertainty over the case of its star, Liverpool already wants to anticipate his departure, with a replacement who would do as well as the Egyptian international, who arrived at the Londoners in 2017 from AS Roma. And the English giant is thinking of Real Sociedad right winger Takefusa Kubo.

Considered the “Japanese Messi”, the 23-year-old has been putting in a string of high-flying performances with the Basque club, where he scored 7 goals and provided 5 assists with the Txuri-urdinak last season. For his part, an arrival at the Reds should not displease the Japanese international who would reach a new milestone in his young career.

The hardest part would therefore be to convince Real Sociedad to give up their striker, who is under contract with the Spanish team until June 2029. Case to follow…