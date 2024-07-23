DRC: outbreak of monkeypox cases

The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) is facing an outbreak of monkeypox with more than 11,000 suspected cases and 450 deaths recorded. The World Health Organization (WHO) warns of a new, more deadly strain.

The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) is experiencing a rise in the number of cases of monkeypox, also known as monkeypox or Mpox. Congolese authorities, quoted by VOA Afrique, indicated a “exponential increase” of this viral disease. During a communication in the Council of Ministers, the head of the Public Health portfolio reported that the current epidemiological situation reveals a worrying progression of infections.

To date, 11,166 suspected cases have been recorded, of which 450 have been fatal, bringing the case fatality rate to 4%. The province of Equateur, located in the west of the country, is the most affected by this epidemic. Patrick Muyaya, government spokesman, relayed this information.

On July 11, the World Health Organization (WHO) had already warned of the global risks posed by monkeypox. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General, had expressed concern about the increase in cases, citing a new, more virulent strain of the virus in the DRC. According to Rosamund Lewis, a monkeypox specialist at WHO, the virus continues to spread, potentially crossing borders, a phenomenon that threatens global health.

South Africa has also been affected, recently reporting 20 cases, including three deaths. Symptoms of monkeypox include fever, swollen lymph nodes, muscle aches, fatigue, chills and a rash, similar to chickenpox, mainly affecting the hands and face.

Monkeypox was first identified in 1958 in a group of macaques studied in a laboratory, giving it its name. It has since become a major health concern in several regions of the world, particularly in Africa.