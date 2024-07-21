Tunisia: Opposition member Abir Moussi brought before the criminal court

Abir Moussi, Tunisian opposition leader and president of the Free Destourian Party (PDL), imprisoned since October 2023, will appear this Monday, July 22 before the criminal chamber of the Court of First Instance of Tunis.

This hearing is taking place in a context of intense political crisis, just a few months before the presidential elections scheduled for October 6, 2024. Indeed, Moussi’s defense collective specified that this summons results from a complaint filed by the Tunisian Election Authority, concerning the opponent’s statements during a demonstration in January 2023.

During this gathering, Moussi had denounced “violations” during the legislative elections. In addition, another complaint from the Independent High Authority for Elections raises similar accusations, this time in connection with a conference organized by the PDL in November 2022. Moussi had criticized the electoral process, questioning the transparency and fairness of the elections.