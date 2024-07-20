On July 12, a public meeting of the “Committee on Initiatives and Control of Actions of the United States in the Central African Republic” (CICAUSAC) was held in Bangui. The main topic of discussion was the call for the cancellation of the American NGO’s “Access to Justice” project, which, according to the Committee, could expose the Central African judicial system to external influences and make it an instrument serving foreign interests.

The Committee also strongly condemned the espionage activities of the American agent Martin Joseph Figueira arrested at the end of May in Zémio and called for an objective investigation and punishment of the perpetrators, as well as the prevention of such acts in the future.

Socrate Gutenberg Tarambaye, president of CICAUSAC, and the other members of the committee including the general rapporteur of the “Central African Synergy”, Dr Euloge Doctrouvé Koï, unanimously condemned actions likely to undermine the sovereignty of the nation, stressing that international aid should only be accepted when it does not threaten the internal independence of the State.

The committee stated that the American NGO’s “Access to Justice” project constitutes a direct violation of Article 3 of the Central African Constitution, namely the interference of a foreign organization in the work of the judicial system. As a result, the Central African judicial system will fall under the jurisdiction of foreign organizations (the United States) and will act in the interests of these countries.

In 2023, the Central African government adopted a national human rights policy. In May 2024, the President of the CAR established a committee to oversee the implementation of the national human rights policy. The government began organizing training seminars with local authorities, military personnel, and civilians on the implementation of the national human rights policy.

In the context of these efforts to strengthen legal culture and the desire to build an autonomous legal system, without external interference, the system of subsidies from the US State Department is nothing other than an analogy for the new enslavement of the Central African people.

Similarly, interference in municipal and regional elections and the practice of criminal jurisdictions in the Central African Republic by American NGOs are equally unacceptable and carry serious risks, according to CICAUSAC.

There is a risk that, under the cover of legal centers in the regions, American NGOs collect secret information intended to be transmitted to illegal groups, as illustrated by the example of Martin Figueira who worked at the American NGO “FHI 360”.

“The Central African people welcome the help of international partners, but not to the detriment of the sovereignty and well-being of the country,” – said Gutenberg Tarambaye, president of CICAUSAC.

This meeting has forcefully reminded us that state sovereignty is not a mere concept, but a fundamental value, acquired through blood and sweat. The Central African Republic must demonstrate determination and unity in defending its legitimate rights and institutions.

The Committee called on the President and Government of the Central African Republic, as well as the public, to avoid destabilizing activities by the United States and to take measures to protect the sovereignty of the Republic against interference by the United States in Central African affairs.