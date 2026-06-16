The Allure party supports President Bassirou Diomaye Faye June 8, 2026

The Alliance for the Emergencies of the Republic (Allure) party organized, on Saturday June 6, 2026, in Dakar, its first national council with a view to its structuring. The political party led by Babacar Diop has declined its strategic orientations in order to become a structured political force close to the populations.

The Alliance for the Emergencies of the Republic (Allure) took a step forward in its evolution with the holding, last Saturday, of the party’s first national council. Its president, Babacar Diop, declined the strategic orientations.

In front of an assembly of excited activists, he insisted on the need to build a political formation capable of listening to the concerns of the populations and contributing effectively to the search for solutions to their difficulties. For Babacar Diop, this involves strengthening the internal organization of the party and a territorial network. “A party is only truly strong when it is structured, organized and close to the people,” he declared. “We want a solid territorial network, strengthen our authorities and prepare Allure to fully fulfill its mission: to listen to the Senegalese, understand their concerns and contribute to the search for concrete solutions,” he added. Mr. Diop underlined his anchoring in the Diomaye President coalition.

According to him, the context requires responsible political forces which favor institutional stability, national cohesion and support for reforms aimed at improving the living conditions of the Senegalese. “When President Bassirou Diomaye Faye launched his call to rally forces around the great challenges of the Nation, we felt that it was our duty to respond favorably,” he explained. By joining the Diomaye President coalition, Allure wants to support the Head of State in meeting the expectations expressed by the populations in terms of employment, purchasing power, economic development and opportunities offered to youth. “When Senegal wins, we all win,” he said.

Babacar Diop pleaded for the restructuring of Senegal’s debt, arguing that the repayment deadlines are close together and the sums are often colossal. “If we insist on repaying, we will not have any margin to finance development. We must move towards restructuring to relieve the suffering of the populations,” he recommended.

Souleymane WANE