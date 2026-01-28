Towel affair: the scandalous exit of the boss of CAF referees January 27, 2026

A week after the stormy final of the African Cup of Nations won by Senegal against Morocco (1-0, ap), the “towel affair” continues to raise questions and tensions. But more than the images already widely commented on, it is now the position of Olivier Safari Kabene, president of the referees commission of the Confederation of African Football (CAF), which raises questions. And worried.

Guest on Canal+ Africa, the boss of CAF referees gave a surprising – even disturbing – reading of this episode which saw ball boys, security agents and even Moroccan players working to remove the towel from Senegalese goalkeeper Édouard Mendy, right into his penalty area. Worse still, Yehvann Diouf, Mendy’s understudy, had been physically attacked, pushed to the ground, while he was simply trying to return this object to the Lions goalkeeper.

A speech that prepares minds?

“This is a problem that the organizer must take into consideration in future competitions,” he said.

“The towel is not a player’s or goalkeeper’s equipment. When a goalkeeper carries a towel, it must be very sporting and with more fair play. As soon as he starts shouting or influencing the game, I think this towel should be far from this playing area.”

A reasoning which, in fact, shifts the responsibility entirely onto… the goalkeeper. Neither the ball boys working in the playing area, nor the security agents, nor the Moroccan players involved are blamed. The seriousness of the facts – intrusion, obstruction, slight but real violence against a player – is purely and simply evacuated.

This media release of the future candidate for the presidency of FECOFA (Congolese Football Federation) cannot be analyzed out of context. The CAF disciplinary committee is expected in the coming days to rule on the incidents that occurred during this final. However, to listen to Olivier Safari, there would be “nothing serious” in this affair. And above all, no clearly identified Moroccan responsibility.

Victims transformed into culprits

Conversely, Senegal through its goalkeeper Édouard Mendy appears implicitly designated as at fault, for having used a towel deemed “not in conformity” with the spirit of the game. A reading which could prepare international opinion for possible sanctions against Senegal.

The question then arises head-on: does the report of the referee of the final, Jean-Jacques Ndala, mention the towel affair? It is difficult to imagine the Congolese referee going head-on against the position expressed by his compatriot and hierarchical superior.

This version of the facts contrasts radically with the testimony of Yehvann Diouf, who spoke publicly about this surreal episode. “Imagine that a ball boy told me: ‘be fair’,” he said. “I replied: ‘Fair play of what? You’re the one taking the towels and it’s me who’s not being fair when I just put the towels back?’ » The Nice goalkeeper also described a mind-blowing scene, where he found himself on the ground in the area, without protection, while the match continued.

In a competition where fairness, arbitral neutrality and institutional credibility are already fragile, this speaking out appears to be a major political mistake. It casts serious doubt on the impartiality of future disciplinary reading and reinforces the idea of ​​double standards. Because according to Olivier Safari Kabene, there was no intrusion, no disorder, no security breach. Only one towel… too many.

