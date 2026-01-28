30 million euros, Galatasaray goes on the offensive for Pape Guèye

Galatasaray has not abandoned the Pape Guèye idea. Quite the contrary. The Istanbul club is actively continuing its efforts to try to secure the signature of the Senegalese international midfielder, who has become one of the priority targets of its winter transfer window.

After strengthening its offensive lanes, the yellow and red management has refocused its work on the midfield, considered perfectible for future European ambitions. Author of a very high level African Cup of Nations, concluded with the coronation of Senegal, Pape Guèye has established himself as one of the bosses of the African world. The first Senegalese scorer in the final against Morocco, he scored on this occasion the 100th goal in the history of the Lions in CAN, a strong symbol which definitively anchored his status as a key player in the selection. At 26, the native of Montreuil is now a centerpiece of the national team and one of Marcelino García Toral’s trusted men at Villarreal.

Under contract with the Yellow Submarine until 2028, Guèye however remains attentive to market signals. Galatasaray, back to the forefront on the European scene and well on its way to securing a place in the Champions League play-offs, would offer him an ambitious sporting project, accompanied by a salary significantly higher than that he receives in La Liga. He would also join Ismail Jakobs at Galatassaray. A weighty argument.

There remains the financial question. Villarreal values ​​its defensive midfielder at around 40 million euros, while Galatasaray would try to contain the operation below the 30 million mark. A significant gap, but not prohibitive. Discussions promise to be tight between now and the closing of the winter transfer window in Turkey on February 2, 2026. But six months before the World Cup in the Americas, would Pape Guèye take the risk of changing clubs, he who has been thriving with the Yellow Submarine since the start of the season, with a fourth place in the Spanish Liga?

