Lamine Camara sees triple and makes history January 27, 2026

If the Can “Morocco 2025”, won last Sunday, is symbolic for the “Lions”, it is even more so for Lamine Camara. The native of Diouloulou is the first and only Senegalese footballer to have a U20 Can, an African Nations Championship (Chan) and a Senior Can in his record. Senegal’s number 8 did not play much in Morocco, but he responded every time the coach called on him. Today, this coronation crowns the success of a laudatory career, despite his young age.

ZIGUINCHOR – Lamine Camara’s performances dazzle supporters and analysts. But they hardly surprise his advisor from the start, Ibou Sarr. “I spotted it in the Navétanes at Asc Doumassou in Diouloulou. I very quickly understood that he could have a good career in football, if he is well supervised,” he recalls.

Same symphony with one of its former managers at Casa Sports. “It’s no surprise to us who saw it from the start. He was already shining as soon as he arrived in the club’s small category,” confirms the general secretary of Casa Sports, Siaka Bodian.

Lamine Camara joined the Casamance flagship team for the 2018-2019 season, to play with the cadets. “His talent allows him to make his mark in his first year,” says Mr. Bodian. In the logic of this season, continues the manager, he participated in the national phases of the regional selections which took place in 2019 in Kaolack and he finished best player of the tournament, in the cadet category.

From this competition, he was spotted by those in charge of Génération Foot de Dakar. “I think it was Abdou Salam Lam and Boucher who spotted him. They immediately expressed interest in the boy. When they spoke with him, Lamine put them in touch with me. That’s how they contacted me. After discussions with his parents who entrusted the player to me, we thought it was better for him to continue his training in a club which has facilities conducive to his progress. This is why we accepted Génération Foot’s offer. I also take this opportunity to thank his parents who trusted me and also, Mady Touré who brought a lot to the player,” remembers his mentor Ibou Sarr.

However, his departure from Casa Sports was not easy. An episode remembered by the general secretary of the southern club. “After this Kaolack tournament, we had the unpleasant surprise to learn that Lamine Camara went to Génération Foot and that he was qualified by the said club. We appealed to football officials to have his license removed from the circuit. What was done. We had to hold talks with Génération Foot to sign a memorandum of understanding. This stipulates that in view of a possible transfer abroad, both clubs can find what they are looking for,” explains Siaka Bodian.

Recruited in 2019, the footballer, now 21 years old, was launched into the elite of football when he was only 16 years old. “I told myself he was going to continue his training there. But I was pleasantly surprised to see him, some time later, joining Génération Foot, on the bench, during a Jaraaf-Gfc match. He then came into play and that was the trigger,” recalls Ibou Sarr.

Despite a short break in his rise, due to the Covid-19 pandemic that occurred the same year, the native of Diouloulou will showcase his talent in the following seasons in local football. His performances opened the doors to the Senegal national teams: junior, Olympic and A’. With the latter, Lamine Camara won the Chan in Algeria, on February 5, 2023, by beating the organizing country on penalties. Ironically, this Senegal team was coached by the current national coach, Pape Bouna Thiaw.

A month later, the then member of Génération Foot, in Senegalese Ligue 1, won the Can, in the 20 and under category, beating, with his teammates, Gambia (2-0).

A kid with remarkable performances

Followed by several European teams fascinated by his talent, Lamine Camara ended up joining, in 2023, Fc Metz, partner of Génération Foot; the Moselle club (France) where Jules François Bertrand Bocandé, another son of the Ziguinchor region, shone, perhaps with the dream of achieving feats like “Essamay” under his belt.

His technical background and his “fighting spirit” allow him to adapt easily. He was unanimously acclaimed from his first appearances. To reward his performances, Aliou Cissé ticked his name on his list for the Can “Ivory Coast 2023” which started in January 2024. He even had the privilege, during this competition, of relegating the emblematic Idrissa Gana Guèye to the bench.

We remember his hot tears, after the elimination of Senegal, in the round of 16, by the organizing country.

After 38 matches and two goals scored with FC Metz, he caught the eye of the managers of As Monaco, a French Ligue 1 club. In the Principality, Lamine Camara displays all his talent and becomes a centerpiece of the team. Enough to appear on the list of 28 “commandos” of Pape Bouna Thiaw who went to snatch the continental trophy, despite all the adventures of the tournament.

A crown which strengthens the record of the man who is, today, the most successful Senegalese footballer in selections, despite his young age.

By Kathafa BHM KANFOUDY (Correspondent)