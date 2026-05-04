Touba sanitation works: The company plans to ramp up

As part of monitoring public policies, the prefect of Mbacké, Khadim Hann, carried out, on Wednesday April 22, 2026, a visit to the sanitation sites in the commune of Touba Mosquée. Accompanied by technical services, he visited the districts of Keur Niang, Mbale and Guédé to assess the progress of the rainwater drainage works.

MBACKÉ – Launched by the Minister of Hydraulics and Sanitation, Cheikh Tidiane Dièye, last January, sanitation work in the city of Touba mobilized 15 billion FCFA from the State. Four months later, the prefect of Mbacké, Khadim Hann, visiting the site yesterday, Wednesday April 22, noted that the construction site is progressing. On site, the machines are running, scuppers are installed. Out of a target of 8 km of length, 1,447 km has already been achieved. However, Hann explained that the company responsible for the project plans to ramp up in the coming days. Thus, it plans to increase its teams on the ground to eight; which will allow it to achieve the objectives by the month of August, namely draining rainwater by gravity in the commune of Touba Mosquée.

For the prefect, gravity drainage is the optimal solution to deal with the floods which have shaken the religious city in recent years. “The government’s desire is to carry out drainage by gravity which would provide further relief to the populations,” he declared, specifying that the first impacts are expected from the next winter. If the route takes the public road in Guédé, Keur Niang and Mbale, in Nguiranène, there will be impacts.

In this place where a basin will be created to evacuate water towards the Sine valley, houses and structures will certainly be moved. On this subject, the prefect wants to be reassuring: “The commission responsible for the census and the evaluation of expenses has already been set up”. He added that it will start its work next week. “We intend to deploy on the ground to identify the expenses and pay the people who will be impacted by the project,” explained Khadim Hann.