HAJJ 2026: Air Senegal offers three monochrome suitcases to more than 12,000 pilgrims

Each of the 12,000 pilgrims transported by Air Senegal will receive a set of three monochrome suitcases. This innovation aims to facilitate the logistical management of baggage and improve the organization of the pilgrimage to Mecca 2026.

Responsible for transporting more than 12,000 Senegalese pilgrims to the holy places of Islam, the national company Air Senegal is innovating this year by equipping travelers traveling to Mecca with monochrome suitcases. A symbolic handover took place yesterday, Wednesday April 22, at the pilgrims’ hangar at Léopold Sédar Senghor airport in Yoff, in the presence of travel agencies. “The red suitcases are intended for Hajj Fusion, that is to say travel agencies which organize this type of pilgrimage. The yellow suitcases are reserved for agencies that have opted for direct pilgrimage, while the green suitcases are allocated to pilgrims transported by the General Pilgrimage Delegation,” explained Hanne Samba Sall, director of the General Support Administration of Air Senegal and president of the company’s Hajj Committee.

He added that the standardization and uniformity of suitcases will not only avoid confusion for pilgrims, but also improve the logistical management of thousands of pieces of luggage by the airline. In addition to this innovation, Air Senegal has already transmitted the flight schedule to the agencies since September 2025. For the 2026 edition, the national company is planning 27 outward flights and 27 return flights. “The first departure is scheduled for May 8 and the last, on the 18th of the same month. For the return phase, the first flight is scheduled for May 31 from Jeddah, while the last is scheduled for June 11,” said Mr. Sall. Furthermore, Air Senegal intends to begin raising awareness among guides next week. The latter will be trained on the behaviors to adopt on board the planes, particularly with regard to the use of toilets, so that they can then relay these instructions to the pilgrims.

Hadja Diaw GAYE