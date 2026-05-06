GTA gas project: 2.85 million tonnes of LNG produced, above annual forecasts

The Greater Tortue Ahmeyim (GTA) gas project, jointly developed by Senegal and Mauritania, is performing better than forecast in the first quarter of 2026, according to a press release published Tuesday by Kosmos Energy.

Production of liquefied natural gas (LNG) is estimated at around 2.85 million tonnes per year, exceeding the nominal capacity initially set at 2.7 million tonnes per year.

Over the period, the project’s net production reached nearly 17,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, supported by favorable weather conditions and a gradual improvement in operations. A total of 9.5 LNG cargoes were exported during the first three months of the year, in line with partners’ forecasts.

For the whole of 2026, the outlook remains maintained at between 32 and 36 cargoes, with an average volume of around 170,000 m³ per cargo. Between 8 and 9 additional cargoes are expected in the second quarter.

The GTA project, led in particular by BP, PETROSEN and the Société Mauritanienne des Hydrocarbures, is also continuing the exploitation of condensates. A first cargo was picked up by BP in the first quarter, while two more are planned for later this year by Kosmos Energy and the national companies.

In parallel with the ramp-up of phase 1, the partners are moving forward on Phase 1+, intended to strengthen supply to domestic markets. Ultimately, between 20 and 25% of production should be directed towards Senegal and Mauritania in order to cover part of local energy needs.

In Senegal, this dynamic is accompanied by the deployment of infrastructure, including an onshore power plant under construction near Saint-Louis. A network of gas pipelines, which is expected to be commissioned around mid-2026, should make it possible to transport gas from the GTA field to the national territory for its transformation into electricity.

Gas sales agreements intended for local markets are also expected during the year, in a context where Senegal aims to strengthen its energy independence and better develop its natural resources.

Kosmos Energy also indicates that it is aiming for a significant reduction in the project’s operating costs, with an expected drop of more than 50% over one year and further reductions planned from 2027.

Salla GUEYE