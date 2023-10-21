Top 5 African countries with the greatest air traffic in 2022

The Airports Council International (ACI) has revealed the ranking of countries that recorded the highest air traffic in 2022. In Africa, the data shows a significant increase in air traffic compared to the previous year.

The ranking of African countries in terms of air traffic volume in 2022 is now available. Egypt is at the top of the African top 5 with nearly 38 million passengers in its airports in 2022, according to data from the Airports Council International (ACI).

South Africa takes second place in this African ranking with a total of 30 million air passengers, followed by Morocco in third position with 20.5 million passengers. The Federal Republic of Nigeria also performed strongly in terms of air traffic volume in 2022, rising to fourth place in the African rankings with 14.2 million passengers. Kenya completes this top 5 with a figure of 8.9 million passengers. These data highlight a positive trend for the aviation sector in Africa

According to Boeing projections, the African continent is on track to see its air traffic quadruple over the next 20 years. Globally, it is worth noting that air traffic saw a 56% increase in 2022 compared to the previous year.