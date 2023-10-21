African Super League: Al Ahly and Simba hold on from the start

Al Ahly and Simba faced each other this Friday in Dar Es Salam in Tanzania, at the opening of the African Super League. And on arrival, the two teams separated with a score of parity (2-2).

The African Super League took off this Friday with the first leg of the quarter-finals. In Dar Es Salam in Tanzania, Al Ahly and Simba faced each other in the opening match. A very committed match which, however, resulted in a draw (2-2).

Dominant in the first period, the Egyptians opened the scoring just before the break, with a great achievement from the Moroccan Reda Slim, well served by Kahraba (0-1, 45th+1). Stunned but not defeated, the Tanzanians sounded the revolt upon returning from the locker room.

Following a collective action, Denis Kibu, a surface fox, took advantage of a delivery from Chama to equalize with a diving header (1-1, 53rd). A handful of minutes later, incoming Sadio Kanouté gave his team the lead again with a header at the near post from a corner (2-1, 60th). But the locals will not keep this precious score for very long.

Perhaps handicapped by their lack of experience in these major events, the Simba players conceded another goal a few minutes later. Opportunistic, Kahraba propelled a ball that was lying around in the area following a free kick into the Tanzanian goal (2-2, 63rd).

The last actions and others including a bar touched on each side, will not have an impact on the electronic scorer which remained silent until the final whistle. See you next Tuesday in Cairo for the second leg of the quarter-finals.