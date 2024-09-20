“This child is not from Morocco”, the strong statement of Lamine Yamal’s grandmother

In the columns of the Spanish media AS, Lamine Yamal’s grandmother returned to the trauma experienced by the family during the attack on her son Mounir Nasraoui almost a month and a half ago. And Fatima took the opportunity to clarify things concerning the Barça striker.

The meteoric rise of Lamine Yamal, considered the worthy heir to Lionel Messi at Barça, has made people jealous in Catalonia. And it is the family of the Spanish prodigy who are paying the price. A little over a month ago, the father of the Blaugrana centre-forward, Mounir Nasraoui, was stabbed twice in a car park in Mataró, a town located a few kilometres from Barcelona. Found in a serious condition and rushed to hospital, the Spanish-Moroccan finally recovered.

This incident, however, is only the visible face of what the clan of the young 18-year-old player experiences on a daily basis, according to his grandmother. In the columns of the Iberian media, AS, Fatima made revelations about the threats received by her relatives, especially in the neighborhood where she lives.

“Now, with this story about Mounir (his son), I can’t eat anymore. My stomach is tight because of the shock. They are also jealous of us. If they want to kill me, I am here.”she confided.

The Moroccan community indexed?

Could these threats come from Moroccans? Long courted by Morocco to wear the colours of the national team, the young striker finally chose Spain as his sporting nationality. A choice badly received by some fans of the Atlas Lions.

In any case, Yamal’s grandmother wanted to clarify things about her grandson’s situation. “I love him very much. He was born here (in Spain), he studied here, this child (Lamine) is not from Morocco, do you understand me? My son did not force him to do anything.”she added. The message got through.