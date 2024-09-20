Morocco: 152 people arrested in Fnideq for inciting illegal migration

Moroccan security forces have foiled 45,015 irregular migration attempts and dismantled 177 criminal networks linked to human trafficking.

In response to the recent events in Fnideq, Mustapha Baitas, Minister Delegate for Relations with Parliament and Government Spokesman, announced that 152 people had been prosecuted for inciting illegal migration. He expressed, during a press conference following the government’s weekly council, the authorities’ regrets over this situation, stressing that although illegal migration is a widespread phenomenon, this recent crisis has particularly affected young individuals manipulated via social networks.

Asked about the Fnideq incidents, Baitas said that “Some young people are being encouraged by unidentified entities to use social networks to promote irregular migration”He also revealed that nearly 3,000 people had tried to migrate illegally from Fnideq, but that “all these attempts were effectively thwarted.”

The minister praised the professionalism of the law enforcement agencies, who respected the laws while ensuring the safety of migrants. He stressed that no deaths were recorded. In addition, he mentioned that a judicial investigation is underway regarding a viral image showing alleged migrants detained in Tetouan in controversial conditions.

