DRC: At least 11 dead in clashes between militias in Ituri

In the DRC, the situation remains tense in the eastern province of Ituri, following a series of intercommunal clashes earlier this week. At least 11 people have lost their lives in attacks by armed groups in the Djugu territory.

On the morning of Thursday, September 19, the Congolese army, supported by soldiers from the United Nations mission in the DRC (MONUSCO), intervened to prevent an attack targeting displaced persons sites. According to MONUSCO, the peacekeepers were informed around 8 a.m. of an imminent attack on the village of Nglé, located one kilometer from two displaced persons camps.

In collaboration with elements of the Congolese army, the Blue Helmets responded and, after an exchange of fire, managed to repel the attackers, identified as militiamen from the Codeco group. One of the attackers was captured, according to the spokesperson for the UN mission.

Meanwhile, a civil society member said the attack on the village left at least six people dead. Since then, the two neighbouring IDP camps have been evacuated, and several hundred civilians have sought refuge about 15 kilometres away in Bule, where a UN military base is located.